Soderberg scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Soderberg is beginning to find his groove, with two goals and a helper in his last five games. The 34-year-old Swede is up to 12 points in 25 games. He's added 32 hits and 40 shots on goal, and four of his points have come on the power play.

