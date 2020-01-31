Coyotes' Carl Soderberg: Supplies assist Thursday
Soderberg collected an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
Soderberg picked up the secondary helper on Nick Schmaltz's goal just seven seconds after a Coyotes power play expired. Since Brad Richardson (lower body) got hurt, Soderberg has filled in as the fourth-line center. He's at 28 points, 81 shots on goal, 60 hits and a plus-4 rating in 53 games this season.
