Coyotes' Carl Soderberg: Supplies two helpers
Soderberg had two assists, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Soderberg set up the first and last goals in the contest. It's the first two points for the Swedish center with the Coyotes after an offseason trade from the Avalanche. He had 49 points in 82 games last year, but his new team isn't known for having a strong offense, which could cause his numbers to dip.
