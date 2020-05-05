Dvorak's 38 points this season are a new career high for the 24-year-old.

Already in his fourth NHL campaign, Dvorak was able to surpass his previous best of 37 points in eight less games (70 instead of 78 in 2017-18). The Illinois native was derailed by injury and limited to just 20 games last season, but his status as one of the Coyotes' top two centers on a team with some exciting young assets makes him someone to key on as he develops further.