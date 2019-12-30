Dvorak earned an assist, fired two shots on goal and dished two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Dvorak had the secondary helper on Taylor Hall's first-period tally. In 41 games this year, Dvorak has posted 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) to go with 72 shots on goal and 25 hits. After an injury-plagued 2018-19 campaign, he looks set to establish a new career high in points -- his previous best is 37 in 2017-18.