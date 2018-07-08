Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Back to full health
Dvorak is healed from his back injury according to general manager John Chayka, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports.
Dvorak missed the final four games of the season with his injury. It was expected that the 22-year-old would be ready for training camp, and this seems to indicate that is true. The American winger had a decent sophomore season, tallying 15 goals on 151 shots and adding 22 assists in 78 games. At the moment, Dvorak seems primed to be the second-line center for the Coyotes.
