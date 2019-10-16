Dvorak scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Jets in Winnipeg.

It was a fruitful performance from the 23-year-old winger, who scored his first two goals in what was an impressive win for the visiting Coyotes. Having missed most of last season recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, Dvorak is fully healthy and should continue to produce regularly.

More News
Our Latest Stories