Dvorak scored twice in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Dvorak broke a nine-game point drought and 15-game goal slump with his two-score performance. Prior to Friday, he had only one assist through 12 outings in March. The 25-year-old's dry spell likely forced many fantasy managers to part ways with Dvorak, but he has a respectable 19 points, 58 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 34 appearances.