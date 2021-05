Dvorak scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Dvorak opened the scoring at 17:10 of the first period, although Trevor Moore tied the game at 1-1 for the Kings just 35 seconds later. The 25-year-old Dvorak is up to 15 goals, 28 points, 88 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-10 rating through 53 contests. He's picked up two tallies and a helper during his modest three-game point streak.