Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Career-best season in goals
Dvorak potted a power-play goal, fired three shots on goal and went minus-3 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Despite the poor result, Dvorak scored for the fifth time in seven games. He's at a career-high 16 markers in 56 contests. The Illinois native has added 17 helpers, 107 shots and a plus-7 rating. He's earned his spot alongside Taylor Hall on the top line, and the duo should continue to thrive offensively.
