Play

Dvorak had two assists and two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

The 23-year-old has reached the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games, although he hasn't found the net since the first of those nine games. Dvorak has bounced back from an injury-shortened 2018-19 season to record eight goals and 13 points through his first 34 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories