Dvorak picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

An injury has limited Dvorak to 19 games this season, but he does have seven points in this appearances. He's averaged 14:24 per game in the abbreviated campaign. A second-round pick from 2014, Dvorak will be looking to return to the mid-30s in points in 2019-20.

More News
Our Latest Stories