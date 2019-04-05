Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Collects assist
Dvorak picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
An injury has limited Dvorak to 19 games this season, but he does have seven points in this appearances. He's averaged 14:24 per game in the abbreviated campaign. A second-round pick from 2014, Dvorak will be looking to return to the mid-30s in points in 2019-20.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Records first goal of season•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Posts first assist of season•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Quiet in return•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Will make season debut Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Returning to Coyotes•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Embarks on conditioning stint•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...