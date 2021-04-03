Dvorak recorded an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

The 25-year-old forward set up Lane Pederson's first NHL goal in the second period. Dvorak has found his groove again with two goals and two helpers in his last four outings. The Illinois native has 21 points, 64 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-4 rating through 37 contests this year.