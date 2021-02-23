Dvorak scored twice in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

His first goal came on a penalty shot he earned after baiting Jakob Silfverberg into a hook while the Coyotes were shorthanded. Dvorak then put them ahead with a power-play goal in the third period, deflecting a Jakob Chychrun shot past John Gibson. It was a much-needed burst for Dvorak, who had gone five games without a point. It's no coincidence the Coyotes picked up just one win that span -- Dvorak's been a big part of their offense with nine goals and 15 points through 18 appearances this season.