Dvorak scored a goal on two shots and won eight of 13 faceoffs (61.5 percent) in Sunday's 5-2 win versus Detroit.

Dvorak potted his ninth goal midway through the third period to give the Coyotes a commanding 5-1 lead. It was his first tally since Nov. 27 and wiped out an 11-game goal drought. Dvorak has been prone to long stretches without scoring, but he carries considerable intrigue if he continues to center Arizona's top line between wingers Taylor Hall and Phil Kessel.