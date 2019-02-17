Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Embarks on conditioning stint
The Coyotes assigned Dvorak (lower body) to AHL Tuscon for conditioning purposes Sunday.
Dvorak got rid of his non-contact jersey over a week ago, and a conditioning stint is the final stage in his recovery since he'll finally get some game action. Tuscon doesn't play until Wednesday, so it appears the earliest Dvorak will be able to join the Coyotes will be Thursday versus the Canucks.
