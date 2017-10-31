Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Extends point streak to four games
Dvorak scored his first goal of the season in Monday's 4-3 overtime road win over the Flyers.
The talented winger stepped in front of teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson's shot from the point and then promptly tucked the puck into the cage. While it's been disappointing to see the American winger struggle to find the back of the net, he's making it up for it by setting up goals with aplomb -- Dvorak entered this latest contest with an apple in three straight games, keeping him relevant in just about any league setting.
