Dvorak scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Dvorak helped secure the Coyotes' win with his third-period tally. The 25-year-old has returned to productivity on offense with three goals and two assists in his last five games. He'll usually see top-six minutes, which has led to him producing 12 goals, 10 assists, 67 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 39 appearances in 2020-21.