Dvorak scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Both of Dvorak's points were on the power play -- he scored in the second period and set up Clayton Keller's equalizer in the final second of regulation. With four multi-point games in the last five outings, Dvorak is red-hot. The 25-year-old forward has 13 points, 27 shots and a plus-1 rating in 12 contests this year. He can't keep up this scoring pace, but Dvorak has a decent chance of challenging his career-best 38 points from last year.