Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Game-time decision Saturday
Dvorak is "banged up" and will be a game-time call for Saturday's tilt against the Blues, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Dvorak skipped morning skate because of the issue, though it didn't appear to limit him Thursday against the Kings. Official word on his availability should arrive during pregame warmups, but look for Freddie Hamilton or Josh Archibald to replace him in the lineup if he's ultimately unable to dress.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Picks up helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Scores game's only goal Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Two points Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Records pair of goals•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Scoring slump continues•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Nets goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...