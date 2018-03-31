Dvorak is "banged up" and will be a game-time call for Saturday's tilt against the Blues, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Dvorak skipped morning skate because of the issue, though it didn't appear to limit him Thursday against the Kings. Official word on his availability should arrive during pregame warmups, but look for Freddie Hamilton or Josh Archibald to replace him in the lineup if he's ultimately unable to dress.