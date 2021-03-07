Dvorak produced an assist and won 60 percent (15-for-25) of his faceoffs in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Dvorak's assist came late on a Tyler Pitlick empty-net goal in the last minute of the third period. Since a two-goal effort on Feb. 22, Dvorak has picked up only two helpers in his last six games. The 25-year-old forward is at 17 points, 43 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 24 appearances.
