Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Generates helper
Dvorak posted an assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Dvorak set up Vinnie Hinostroza for the Coyotes' only goal of the game late in the third period. Dvorak has been solid in November, with two goals and five assists in 11 games. The 23-year-old has 12 points, including four on the power play, in 23 appearances this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Provides two assists•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Tallies power-play helper in win•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Tickles twine in OT loss•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: PPG holds up as game-winner•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Tallies game-winner in OT•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Scores opening goal Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.