Dvorak posted an assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Dvorak set up Vinnie Hinostroza for the Coyotes' only goal of the game late in the third period. Dvorak has been solid in November, with two goals and five assists in 11 games. The 23-year-old has 12 points, including four on the power play, in 23 appearances this season.