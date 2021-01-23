Dvorak scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Dvorak opened the scoring just 3:22 into the first period. He also helped out on Derick Brassard's first goal with the Coyotes to give them a 2-1 lead in the second period. The 24-year-old Dvorak now has five points through as many games. He added two shots on goal and three hits Friday -- he's not known for ultra-physical play, so consider it a bonus on his stat line.