Dvorak posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Dvorak had a hand in the second of two goals for linemate Phil Kessel in the contest. The helper gave Dvorak assists in consecutive outings, as well as six shots on goal this year. He also won 8 of 11 faceoffs -- the second-line center is getting it done in virtually all facets of the game for the Coyotes in the early going.