Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Howls loud away from home
Dvorak scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Jets in Winnipeg.
It was a fruitful performance from the 23-year-old winger who scored his first two goals in what was an impressive win for the visiting Coyotes. Having missed most of last season recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, Dvorak is fully healthy and should wind up finishing the year somewhere between 40 and 50 points which would represent a new career-high.
