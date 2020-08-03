Dvorak had a goal and an assist with two shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over Nashville in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Dvorak picked up both of his points in the opening frame, helping the Coyotes build an early 3-0 lead. The 24-year-old scored midway through the period and added a helper on Clayton Keller's power-play goal less than five minutes later. Dvorak notched career highs in points (38) and goals (18) in 70 regular-season games.