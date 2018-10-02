The Coyotes placed Dvorak (lower body) on injured reserve Tuesday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Dvorak missed the entirety of training camp due to a lower-body injury, and he still hasn't returned to practice with his teammates, which suggests he's probably not particularly close to being cleared for game action. Lawson Crouse or Barrett Hayton will likely take on a bottom-six role until Dvorak is ready to rock.