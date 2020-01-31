Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Lights lamp Thursday
Dvorak netted a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
Dvorak has scored three times in the last four games. The 23-year-old center is up to 14 tallies, 31 points and 98 shots on goal through 53 contests this season. A top-line deployment has helped him in recent games -- he's worth a look in deeper formats while skating alongside star winger Taylor Hall.
