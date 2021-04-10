Dvorak registered an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Friday was a mixed bag for the 25-year-old forward. Dvorak's helper came on a Clayton Keller goal in the third period. Through 41 games this season, Dvorak has 23 points, 74 shots, 33 hits, 32 blocks and a minus-6 rating.