Dvorak produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
Dvorak set up Phil Kessel's second of three goals in the contest. After enduring a nine-game point drought, Dvorak has two goals and an assist in his last two outings. The 25-year-old forward has produced 20 points, 61 shots and a minus-2 rating in 35 contests this season. He'll continue to be counted on for top-six duties in Arizona.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Breaks slump with pair of goals•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Garners assist in win•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Pockets helper•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Critical in comeback win•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Fourth two-point game in last five•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Two points in win•