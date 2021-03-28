Dvorak produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Dvorak set up Phil Kessel's second of three goals in the contest. After enduring a nine-game point drought, Dvorak has two goals and an assist in his last two outings. The 25-year-old forward has produced 20 points, 61 shots and a minus-2 rating in 35 contests this season. He'll continue to be counted on for top-six duties in Arizona.