Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Matches career high in goals
Dvorak scored an empty-net goal, fired three shots on net and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
Dvorak has 15 goals, matching his total from each of his first two seasons in the league. He's at 32 points, 104 shots and a plus-10 rating in 55 games this season. Just five points shy of his career high in that category, it's safe to assume the 24-year-old will have a new personal best by the end of the campaign if he stays healthy.
