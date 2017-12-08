Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Nets goal
Dvorak scored the lone goal for Arizona in its 6-1 dismantling at the hands of the Bruins on Thursday.
Dvorak created his own opportunity after intercepting a pass attempt in the offensive zone and heading straight for the net to register his unassisted tally. It was the first goal in 10 games for the youngster and just fourth on the year. If the Yotes are ever going to turn their team around, they will need the center to transition his game to an NHL level and find the same scoring touch that saw him net 40-plus goals in back-to-back OHL campaigns.
