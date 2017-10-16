Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Not doing much early on
Dvorak has been held in check offensively since recording a power-play assist in the season opener versus the Ducks.
Through his first five games, Dvorak's ice time has ranged from 22:03 on Opening Night to 13:12 in last Thursday's loss to the Red Wings, but the silver lining is that he's averaging 2:38 of rink run on the man advantage. Arizona used its 2014 second-round (58th overall) draft pick on the punchy pivot -- who amassed an otherworldly 230 points (93 goals, 137 assists) in his final two campaigns with the OHL's Knights between 2014-16 -- and patience is advised as he looks to build off a 33-point rookie campaign in the desert.
