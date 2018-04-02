Dvorak (lower body) will not travel with the team for their two-game road trip, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

That means that if Dvorak returns it will be Saturday against the Ducks for the season finale. However, considering that the Coyotes have nothing to play for, it would seem risky for the 22-year-old to return just for one meaningless game.

