Dvorak managed an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Dvorak made a pass that let Phil Kessel loose for a breakaway goal in the third period that stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old Dvorak saw top-line usage with Nick Schmaltz (upper body) still out. Dvorak has produced 29 points, 91 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 55 games.