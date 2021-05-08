Dvorak managed an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Dvorak made a pass that let Phil Kessel loose for a breakaway goal in the third period that stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old Dvorak saw top-line usage with Nick Schmaltz (upper body) still out. Dvorak has produced 29 points, 91 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 55 games.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Buries opening tally•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Strikes on power play•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Sets up empty-netter•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Picks up power-play tally•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Slides power-play assist•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Logs helper•