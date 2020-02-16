Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Opens scoring Saturday
Dvorak potted a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.
The 23-year-old tallied his 18th goal of the season in the second period. He's up to 36 points, 119 shots and a plus-6 rating in 61 games. Dvorak needs just one more point to match his career high from 2017-18. He's returned to form as a solid depth scorer for fantasy owners in deeper formats.
