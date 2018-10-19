Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Out indefinitely with pectoral injury
Dvorak will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing surgery Friday for a torn pectoral muscle.
Dvorak was reportedly making progress in his return from a lower-body injury that kept him shelved to begin the campaign, but he injured his pectoral during practice and will now have to start rehab over for the new issue. Per Craig Morgan of The Athletic, Coyotes general manager disclosed it would be "a number of months" before Dvorak is fully recovered from the issue.
