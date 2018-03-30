Dvorak tallied an assist and fired one shot on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Dvorak has had a solid sophomore campaign, totaling 15 goals and 37 points in 78 contests, but he's still a fringe fantasy player in most season-long formats at this stage in his career. The 22-year-old winger will look to take another step forward in his development with the Coyotes in 2018-19.