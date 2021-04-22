Dvorak scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Dvorak stuffed home a loose puck at the side of the net to open the scoring with the man advantage less than eight minutes into the game. It was the 13th goal of the year for Dvorak, tying him for second on the squad with Jakob Chychrun and Clayton Keller. Dvorak, who had entered the game with just two assists over his previous seven contests, has 25 points in 47 games this season.