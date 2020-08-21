Dvorak played through a separated shoulder he suffered midway through the Coyotes' qualifying-round series against the Predators, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

That might explain why Dvorak's production fell off a cliff after Game 3 of Arizona's qualify-round series win over Nashville. The 24-year-old winger picked up two goals and an assist through the Coyotes' first three postseason contests before failing to tally a point in his team's final six postseason games. Dvorak, who notched 18 goals and 38 points in 70 games during the regular season, should be back to full health in time for training camp, which is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-November.