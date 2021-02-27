Dvorak notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Dvorak controlled a rebound off a Jakob Chychrun shot and fed Phil Kessel for the Coyotes' first goal in the third period. The 25-year-old Dvorak has two goals and a helper in his last three games, which follows a five-game point drought. The Illinois native is at nine tallies, seven helpers, 39 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 20 appearances.