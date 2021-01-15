Dvorak recorded an assist and four shots on goal and won 15 of 19 faceoffs in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Dvorak opened the season as the Coyotes' second-line center and skated 21:24, the most ice time among the team's forwards. His helper came on Conor Garland's power-play goal in the second period. If the 24-year-old Dvorak can improve on the 38-point campaign he had last year, it would go a long way to helping the Coyotes' seasons-long scoring woes. With a role on the power play, Dvorak could interest fantasy managers in deeper formats.