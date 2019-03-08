Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Posts first assist of season
Dvorak registered a helper in a 2-0 win over the Flames on Thursday.
It's his first point since returning to the lineup on Feb. 26 from a lower-body injury. He also has seven hits and seven shots on goal in those five games. Dvorak's slow start can be explained by being out for 11 months. It's reasonable to expect the center to produce 10-15 points playing on the top line for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Quiet in return•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Will make season debut Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Returning to Coyotes•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Embarks on conditioning stint•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Sheds non-contact jersey•
-
Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Out indefinitely with pectoral injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...