Dvorak registered a helper in a 2-0 win over the Flames on Thursday.

It's his first point since returning to the lineup on Feb. 26 from a lower-body injury. He also has seven hits and seven shots on goal in those five games. Dvorak's slow start can be explained by being out for 11 months. It's reasonable to expect the center to produce 10-15 points playing on the top line for the remainder of the season.