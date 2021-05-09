Dvorak scored twice on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Both of Dvorak's goals came in the first period, and the latter was a power-play tally. The 25-year-old finished the season well with four goals and two helpers in his last six games. Dvorak established himself as a top-six option with 31 points, 95 shots on net and a minus-11 rating in 56 contests this season. He should be able to maintain a similar role heading into 2021-22.