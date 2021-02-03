Dvorak scored a pair of goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to St. Louis. He also had five shots and won 12 of 23 faceoffs (52.2 percent).

It was the second straight two-goal game for the 24-year-old, who crashed the net to open the scoring in the first period and then struck during a 5-on-3 man advantage in the middle frame. Dvorak has been producing at a point-per-game clip early in the 2020-21 season, amassing five goals and four assists in nine tilts.