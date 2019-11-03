Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: PPG holds up as game-winner
Dvorak scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over Colorado. He also went 8-for-13 in the faceoff circle.
Dvorak whacked home a rebound on the doorstep to open the scoring 6:40 into the first period and it proved to be the game-winning goal. It was Dvorak's fifth goal of the season and his second game-winner. The 23-year-old is on track for his first 20-goal season after being limited to two goals and 20 games in an injury-shortened 2018-19.
