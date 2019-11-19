Play

Dvorak delivered two assists in Monday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Dvorak's helpers came in the first period on Conor Garland's tally and a power-play goal by Derek Stepan. Dvorak added two shots on goal and two PIM in the contest. The 23-year-old has 11 points and 39 shots on goal in 22 appearances in 2019-20.

