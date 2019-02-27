Dvorak had two shots, but was a minus-3 in Tuesday's 4-3 win against Florida.

Tuesday was Dvorak's first tilt since March 29, 2018, after the Illinois native dealt with a lower body injury. The 23-year-old suited up for 1:30 of ice time on the power play during the game, which certainly bodes well for his fantasy prospects going forward.

