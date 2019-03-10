Dvorak posted a pair of scores, including his first one of the season, in a 4-2 victory against the Kings on Saturday.

The 23-year-old didn't play his first game of the season until Feb. 26 because of a lower-body injury, but he does have two goals and three points in six games. All three of those points have come in the last two contests, and his first goal Saturday was of the power-play variety. Dvorak can obviously contribute to any fantasy club down the stretch.