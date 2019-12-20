Coyotes' Christian Dvorak: Records helper Thursday
Dvorak managed an assist, fired four shots on goal and won 20 of 25 faceoffs in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.
Dvorak's helper came on Phil Kessel's first-period tally. Dvorak is currently seeing usage between Kessel and Taylor Hall, which should put him in position to reap significant rewards. The 23-year-old center has 22 points and 63 shots on goal this season, and he's won an astounding 60 percent of his 438 faceoffs, as well.
